Two young girls injured in traffic accident involving Brussels police vehicle

Illustrative image of a police car in Ixelles. Credit: Belga / Paul Henri Verlooy

Two young girls were injured in an accident on Thursday afternoon involving a police vehicle in the Brussels municipality of Ixelles.

This was first reported by various media outlets and confirmed by the Brussels Public Prosecutor's Office.

"On 27 November at around 5.45 p.m., an accident took place in Ixelles involving a police vehicle and two pedestrians," said Public Prosecutor's Office spokesperson Laura Demullier.

"The pedestrians were two girls aged 7 and 14. The girls were taken to the hospital for treatment. One girl was seriously injured but is not in a life-threatening condition. The other girl suffered minor injuries," Demullier added.

The exact circumstances of the accident are still under investigation. The Standing Police Monitoring Committee, the Committee P, was appointed to conduct the investigation.

