Armed robber arrested in Wallonia

A man was arrested on Friday following an armed robbery in Barchon, in the municipality of Blegny, according to the Liège public prosecutor’s office.

The robbery occurred around 11:00 in the car park of VDS Food in Barchon. The victim, a 39-year-old employee, had left his workplace with the contents of the cash register, intending to deposit them at the bank.

As the victim reached the company’s employee car park to get into his vehicle, he was approached by a man holding a pistol, explained Alexandre François, acting deputy prosecutor at the Liège public prosecutor’s office.

The victim stated that the man demanded he hand over the money, threatening him with the weapon, before firing a warning shot into the air.

The robber then allegedly instructed the victim to sit in the driver’s seat of his vehicle, took the cash, tied the man to the steering wheel, and fled the scene, the prosecutor’s office added.

The incident was captured on camera, enabling investigators to identify the suspect. His vehicle was located and intercepted on 2 January at 14:10.

The suspect is a 44-year-old man from Oupeye. He was taken into custody, and a search was conducted at his residence. The man, who admitted to the crime, has no previous convictions except for driving offences. He has been charged with armed robbery involving violence or threats and has been placed under arrest by the investigating judge.

The judicial investigation is ongoing, stated the public prosecutor’s office.

