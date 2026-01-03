Justice Minister to receive letter about Nivelles prison crisis

CD&V's Annelies Verlinden. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

A letter signed by the mayor of Nivelles, Bernard De Ro, the prison’s management, the local police chief, and the prosecutor of Walloon Brabant will soon be sent to Justice Minister Annelies Verlinden.

The decision follows a report published on Saturday by the daily L’Avenir highlighting overcrowding at Nivelles prison.

During a visit to the prison in late November, the mayor met with its management team and staff representatives. Discussions focused on overcrowding and chronic understaffing, which have raised serious concerns about security and the protection of detainees’ rights.

The visit concluded with an agreement to draft a joint letter to the minister describing the unacceptable conditions. The letter calls for measures to reduce the prison population and to address material issues within the facility.

The letter has been written and is currently being reviewed by the signatories for approval and possible amendments. It will be sent to the minister in the coming days.

Mayor De Ro explained that a previous mayor of Nivelles had issued a decree to cap the number of detainees the prison could hold. However, the decree was challenged by the Justice Ministry and overturned.

“We are not taking that approach this time,” De Ro said, “but we hope the minister will understand through this joint letter that action is urgently needed.”

