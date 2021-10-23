   
Health minister supports use of Covid Safe Ticket in workplace
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 23 October, 2021
Latest News:
Health minister supports use of Covid Safe Ticket...
Maggots show Conings may have lived longer following...
Pandora Papers: European Parliament describes UK and US...
Museum Night Fever returns to Brussels on Saturday...
More than 100 people hospitalised with coronavirus per...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Museum Night Fever returns to Brussels on Saturday night
    2
    More than 100 people hospitalised with coronavirus per day
    3
    Ruined photos from flood victims restored for free
    4
    Introduction of Covid Safe Ticket leads more in Brussels to get vaccinated
    5
    Changes to speed cameras increase likelihood of a ticket
    Share article:

    Health minister supports use of Covid Safe Ticket in workplace

    Saturday, 23 October 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    Credit: Pexels

    As the use of the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) has been expanded in Brussels and is set to in Wallonia, federal health minister Frank Vandenbroucke has expressed his support for it to be implemented in the workplace.

    Belgium is already looking to make vaccination compulsory for healthcare staff, however, a debate that has been described as complicated at best, and one that becomes more divisive on a political level when discussed for all employees. Politically, Vandenbroucke seems to be one of the few advocates for this particular measure.

    “What I am about to say is not permitted by our legislation, but I think companies should be able to ask for the CST,” he told De Standaard. 

    With the CST, a person can prove that they have been fully vaccinated, recently tested negative or recovered from the virus in the past half-year.

    Since 15 October, this is being used within Brussels’ hospitality industry, sports centres and clubs, among others, and it will be adopted in the same way in Wallonia from 1 November. 

    Vandenbroucke recognised that expanding the use to companies could be difficult from a legal standpoint, but that it should be asked for, at least, in large commercial centres, where many people gather in what are epidemiologically speaking often risky circumstances.

    Related News

     

    “We can do that tomorrow. Just amend the cooperation agreement with the federal states and that’s it. But it is not allowed now. There is no political support for it,” he said.

    Controlling employees

    Labour Minister Pierre-Yves Dermagne is one of the government politicians who is leaning against imposing the use of the CST at work.

    “‘I agree that CST should be used more broadly, certainly. But to let the employer use CST, that’s a different matter. I would be more careful about that,” he said, adding that this is a more broad debate about “whether an employer can control his employees or not.”

    He added that, in the meantime, taking a step back to more frequent and organised telework will be a solution. “We have asked the unions to have a framework ready by the end of the year to put telework on a structural footing. So here too, we are already one step ahead,” he said.

    Both agreed that making vaccination compulsory for the whole population is no more than a theoretical proposal that cannot be implemented.

    “Are we going to throw those who refuse in jail? Are we going to isolate them? Will they have to pay a fine? And can richer people refuse a vaccine in this way while poorer people can’t?” asked Vandenbroucke, stressing that the CST is a better way to create safe freedom.

    “When we organise freedom, we can make a distinction between those who are vaccinated and those who are not. The latter group should then get themselves tested,” he said.

    Latest news

    Maggots show Conings may have lived longer following disappearance
    Former army soldier Jürgen Conings, whose disappearance in mid-May resulted in a month-long manhunt, may have been alive for longer than has been ...
    Pandora Papers: European Parliament describes UK and US as global hubs for money laundering and tax evasion
    The European Parliament adopted on Thursday a resolution taking the European Commission to task for not doing enough to combat money laundering, tax ...
    Museum Night Fever returns to Brussels on Saturday night
    After a break last year, Museum Night Fever 2021 is back again with free visits to 29 museums hosting performances, music and other events. The ...
    More than 100 people hospitalised with coronavirus per day
    More than 100 people are being hospitalised per day in Belgium as a result of the coronavirus, as the rise in new Covid-19 infections continues its ...
    Digital well-being: being healthy in a hyperconnected world
    There was hardly any doubt about the direction that digital innovation was moving in, but whilst the pandemic restricted human contact and slowed ...
    Belgian Health Minister wants pharmacists to administer vaccines
    Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke has said he wants to change Belgium's law to allow pharmacists to administer Covid-19 vaccines against, ...
    Ruined photos from flood victims restored for free
    Much of what victims of this summer’s deadly flooding lost is irreplaceable, but when it comes to photographs that were ruined, a Brussels company is ...
    New Belgian video game aims to help children who stutter
    A new video game by Belgian-American start-up Say It Labs aims to teach children with a stutter various techniques to improve their speech.  ...
    More than 1 in 4 Belgians use mobile phones whilst driving
    A recent European study into the use of mobile phones whilst driving highlights some alarming results: 26% of Belgians read or send messages on their ...
    Belgium in Brief: Memories Of Masks
    Belgium's experts are concerned with the rising coronavirus figures. One possible solution could be that, once again, masks are used more widely. ...
    More than €1.5 billion injected into SNCB
    More than €1.5 billion in additional funding has been injected into the Belgian railways, Federal Mobility Minister Georges Gilkinet told the House ...
    Non-vaccinated applicants no longer welcome at ZNA hospitals in Antwerp
    The Antwerp hospital group ZNA is only taking on new employees who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to reporting from VRT. ...