   
Introduction of Covid Safe Ticket leads more in Brussels to get vaccinated
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 22 October, 2021
Latest News:
Non-vaccinated applicants no longer welcome at ZNA hospitals...
Pharmacies prepare to administer more rapid antigen tests...
Chocolate, Christmas, and cocaine...
Introduction of Covid Safe Ticket leads more in...
More and more testimonies, and a second rally...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Over 1,000 Covid-19 hospitalisations for first time since early June
    2
    Experts call for more widespread use of masks as figures rise
    3
    Belgium wants to recover €420 million in wrongfully paid out coronavirus aid
    4
    Belgium holds on to top spot in FIFA rankings despite recent losses
    5
    Changes to speed cameras increase likelihood of a ticket
    Share article:

    Introduction of Covid Safe Ticket leads more in Brussels to get vaccinated

    Friday, 22 October 2021

    A vaccination centre in Brussels. Credit: Belga

    The introduction of the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) in the Brussels-Capital Region on 15 October seems to have led to a higher number of residents getting the vaccine, the Common Community Commission (CoCom) announced in a press release on Thursday.

    Appointments for the first vaccine shot increased by 25% when compared to September with 67% of the adult population in the region now fully vaccinated, Belga News Agency reports.

    However, this drops to 57% for those aged between 18 and 44. For those between 12 and 17, just 31% are fully vaccinated.

    Capacity in vaccination centres has been increased in order to accommodate this higher uptake. This also will allow those aged 65 and over to receive their booster shots.

    Information campaigns on the ground continue to do their best to dispel the vast amount of misinformation that currently circulates about the vaccine. This includes front line medical staff meeting with citizens to give concrete answers to any questions they may have on the issue. “This week, many people participated in four information sessions organised in Molenbeek,” the press release states.

    Related Posts

    Yet positive coronavirus cases continue to rise in the Brussels region, as in other regions in Belgium. The infection rate (which refers to the number of infections per 100,000 inhabitants) reached 493 this week, up from 422 last week. Contaminations are also spreading among younger age groups and the positivity rate rose from 6% last week to 7.6% this week. The reproduction rate has again gone above 1, which means that the virus is spreading more quickly rather than diminishing.

    Hospitalisations are also increasing with 217 hospitalised in the Brussels-Capital Region on Wednesday. The number in intensive care is also going up, with 62 patients admitted to intensive care in Brussels hospitals on Wednesday.

    17 people in the capital region died this week from Covid-19.

    Latest news

    Non-vaccinated applicants no longer welcome at ZNA hospitals in Antwerp
    The Antwerp hospital group ZNA is only taking on new employees who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to reporting from VRT. ...
    Pharmacies prepare to administer more rapid antigen tests
    From November, anyone presenting coronavirus symptoms for less than six days will be able to take a rapid antigen test in a pharmacy, announced the ...
    Chocolate, Christmas, and cocaine
    Do you consider yourself a news buff? Someone constantly on top of what's going on? Then maybe you have what it takes to ace The Brussels Times ...
    More and more testimonies, and a second rally against sexual violence in Brussels
    A second rally against sexual violence was held in the Brussels neighbourhood of Ixelles on Thursday evening, and a sister-rally was held ...
    Over 1,000 Covid-19 hospitalisations for first time since early June
    The number of patients hospitalised in Belgium as a result of the coronavirus has again exceeded 1,000, climbing to 1,032, according to figures ...
    Experts call for more widespread use of masks as figures rise
    As coronavirus figures continue to rise, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo has suggested that people return to wearing masks when indoors with ...
    Belgium wants to recover €420 million in wrongfully paid out coronavirus aid
    The Belgian State intends to recover €420 million of unduly paid Covid-19 aid, La Libre Belgique reported on Thursday. The electronic Council of ...
    Why the fight for transgender rights is polarising Europe 
    Year after year, Samuel De Schepper would ask Santa Claus to bring him a penis for Christmas. Born female and attending an all girl’s Catholic ...
    New offshore wind farm officially opened
    Despite being operational since the end of 2020, the SeaMade offshore wind farm was officially inaugurated on Wednesday by Prime Minister Alexander ...
    Contact tracers have no time for calls, only texts, amid rising cases
    Contract tracers will no longer make phone calls to the high-risk contacts of people who test positive for the coronavirus beginning from Wednesday, ...
    Belgium holds on to top spot in FIFA rankings despite recent losses
    Once again, Belgium's Red Devils have held onto their position at the top of the world football rankings, according to an update released by the ...
    Proximus pushes for high-speed internet in Brussels and Wallonia
    Fifteen municipalities in Wallonia should soon have access to high-speed internet through the rollout of fibre optics in the region, telecoms giant ...