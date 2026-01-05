Yellow alert across Belgium as snow and icy conditions expected

Credit: Belga

Snowfall is expected across Belgium today, moving from west to east throughout the day on Monday, with accumulations of 1 to 3 cm, according to the latest forecasts from the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

Temperatures will hover around freezing or fall below zero in most areas, creating widespread risk of slippery conditions. As a result, a yellow alert is in place across the country until Tuesday morning.

On Monday morning, cloudy skies will dominate, with snow showers initially affecting western regions before advancing to central and eastern areas. Freezing fog patches may also form, particularly in the south. By the afternoon, temporary clear spells are expected near the coast.

Temperatures will range from -3°C in the High Fens to +3°C at the coast, with values around 0°C in central areas.

Overnight, from Monday to Tuesday, variable to dense cloud cover will persist, with possible snow showers. Sleet mixed with thunder may occur along the coast, and freezing fog patches are likely.

Temperatures will plunge, with lows ranging from -12°C in the Ardennes to +1 or +2°C at the coast, increasing the risk of icy conditions.

On Tuesday morning, snow showers may continue in the west and northwest. Elsewhere, freezing fog and low clouds are likely, particularly in eastern areas.

Maximum temperatures will again vary from -3°C in the High Fens to +3°C by the sea, with central regions staying close to 0°C to +1°C.

Related News