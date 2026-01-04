Six of the best destinations to fly to from Brussels Airport to escape the January blues

Travellers at the Brussels Airport departure hall. Credit: Belga

It has been a freezing start to the New Year, with snow and ice alerts in force across Belgium. With temperatures plummeting, many of us will be looking longingly at winter sun destinations and dreaming of a sunny getaway to escape the January blues.

Whether you’re looking for a quick European getaway or a longer escape beyond the continent, here are six of the best sunny destinations you can reach from Brussels Airport.

Sunniest city in Europe

Often referred to as the sunniest city in Europe, Alicante is an ideal antidote to winter gloom. In January, the city enjoys mild temperatures averaging between 15 and 20°C, with blue skies and plenty of sunshine - perfect for exploring without the summer crowds.

Stroll along the palm-lined Explanada de España, wander through the charming streets of the El Barrio old town, or climb up to Santa Bárbara Castle for sweeping views over the Mediterranean. The sea may be cool, but coastal walks and café terraces remain very much alive, offering a relaxed, authentic taste of local life.

A flight from Brussels to Alicante takes around 2 hours and 30 minutes.

The Sicilian gem

Catania in Italy is a sun‑drenched Sicilian gem that’s perfect for a January escape. Enjoy mild Mediterranean weather and crisp blue skies as you wander the UNESCO‑listed streets of the historic city centre, explore the bustling La Pescheria fish market, or marvel at the baroque beauty of Piazza Duomo and the Elephant Fountain.

January is also a great time to venture up to Mount Etna (Europe’s most active volcano) for hiking. January in Catania is pleasantly sunny, with daytime highs of around 14–15 °C and lows near 7 °C, making it an ideal destination for travellers who enjoy mild temperatures and comfortable sightseeing rather than intense heat.

From Brussels Airport, you can reach Catania in around 3 hours.

Greatest open-air museums

Often described as one of the world’s greatest open-air museums, Luxor is an exceptional winter escape for sun-seekers and culture lovers alike. In January, daytime temperatures hover around 20 to 25°C, with clear skies and low humidity - ideal conditions for sightseeing.

Visitors can explore the legendary Valley of the Kings, marvel at the grandeur of Karnak and Luxor Temples, or wander through local souks along the Nile. Unlike the scorching summer months, winter allows you to take your time, comfortably discovering thousands of years of ancient history.

But Luxor is more than its monuments. A sunrise hot-air balloon ride over the Nile offers unforgettable views of temples, farmland and desert landscapes, while felucca boat trips provide a slower, more contemplative way to experience the city.

A direct flight from Brussels Airport to Luxor takes around 5 hours and 30 minutes.

Sunny and energetic escape

In Central and South America, Brussels Airport only serves one destination: Sao Paulo in Brazil. Vibrant, vast and endlessly creative, São Paulo offers a sunny and energetic escape for travelers craving culture and urban adventure. January falls in the Brazilian summer, with temperatures averaging 25 to 30°C and a lively atmosphere across the city.

This is the perfect time to explore iconic neighbourhoods like Vila Madalena, known for its street art and nightlife, or Avenida Paulista, the city’s cultural spine lined with museums, cafés and green spaces such as Parque Ibirapuera.

What makes São Paulo truly special is its diversity. Food lovers will find one of the world’s most exciting culinary scenes, from traditional Brazilian dishes to top-tier Japanese, Italian and Middle Eastern cuisine.

Flights from Brussels Airport to São Paulo take roughly 12 hours on average.

Warm weather and rich culture

Dynamic, sun-soaked and endlessly fascinating, Bangkok combines warm weather with rich culture and vibrant city life. January is one of the best months to visit, with dry conditions, low humidity and temperatures around 26 to 32°C.

This pleasant climate makes it easy to explore the city’s iconic landmarks, from the Grand Palace and Wat Pho to bustling floating markets and street-food-filled neighbourhoods. Evenings are perfect for rooftop bars overlooking the Chao Phraya River or night markets buzzing with colour and energy.

From Brussels Airport, direct flights to Bangkok take around 11 hours. Once in Thailand, you can easily extend your holiday to nearby islands like Koh Samet, Koh Chang, Koh Tao or Koh Samui for beaches, snorkelling and laid-back island life.

