Pensioner accused of murdering young man who burgled his home

Liège Criminal Court. Credit: Nicolas Lambert/Belga

The trial of Yvan Dave, a 71-year-old resident of Ferrières accused of murdering 21-year-old Mayron Weibel during a burglary, is set to begin at the Liège Assize Court this Wednesday at 2:00 pm.

The events took place on 8 January 2020 at the My farmhouse in Ferrières. Weibel, along with two accomplices, had attempted to commit burglary when he was fatally shot by Dave.

Awakened shortly before 1 am, Dave heard noise outside his property and noticed shadows near an improvised ladder placed against the facade of his home. He shouted to scare the intruders and fired three times with his hunting rifle.

Weibel was struck by the first shot, which injured him in the back of the head, neck, arm, and liver. He died from severe blood loss caused by internal bleeding. His body was found about 100 metres from the castle in a ditch. A stolen statuette from the property was discovered in his possession.

Dave claimed the first shot was accidental and fired in panic while handling the firearm. He stated he aimed in the direction of the shadows to frighten the intruders. He had armed himself for self-defence after being targeted by burglars on two prior occasions.

The retired IT specialist is charged with murder but denies any intent to kill. He will stand trial in a free state despite the issuance of an arrest warrant by the indictment chamber, which has not yet been executed. He is represented by lawyers Jean-Louis Gilissen and Colin Gilissen.

Prosecutor Pascale Schils will serve as Advocate General during the trial. The civil parties will be represented by lawyers Renaud Molders-Pierre, Julie Meyer, and Sylvain Danneels.

The trial, led by Judge Philippe Gorlé, is expected to last eight days. The first session will focus on the formation of the jury, with substantive debates set to begin on Monday 12 January at 9:00 am with the reading of the indictment.

