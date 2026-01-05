Belgium among most expensive countries to buy alcohol in EU

A customer holds a Spritz cocktail in a cafe in central Rome. Credit: Andreas Solaro/AFP via Belga

The price of alcoholic drinks in Germany was around 14% lower than the European Union average in October, according to official German data published on Monday.

Only in Italy were wines, beers, and spirits cheaper, with average prices 19% below the EU average.

Finland had the highest costs for alcohol, where prices were 110% above the European average. Denmark and Belgium followed, at 23% and 13% higher, respectively.

For non-alcoholic beverages, Germany was only 2% cheaper than the average across Europe. Latvia had the highest prices for soft drinks, at 46% above the EU average, due to its national sugar tax.

