Man dies after being hit by drunk driver on motorway

A man has died in a crash caused by a drunk driver on the E17 motorway near De Pinte in the early hours of Thursday, 1 January.
The crash occurred at approximately 12:40am, according to the East Flanders prosecutor’s office.
The victim was driving a car with French licence plates, while the other vehicle bore Dutch plates.
The driver of the Dutch-registered vehicle sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital.
Police confirmed his breathalyser test was positive for alcohol.
He has been arrested and his driving licence temporarily revoked.