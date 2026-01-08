Open-air winter dip? Brussels cold-swimming returns

Credit: Belga / John Thys

Good news for cold-plunge enthusiasts: from 2026 onwards, it will again be possible to enjoy a cold-water swim in Brussels.

Pool is Cold, an initiative of Brussels’ non-profit organisation Pool is Cool, has officially announced its comeback.

With a modified concept and under a new name, founder Paul Steinbrück wants to once again give Brussels residents a space to enjoy an open-air winter dip.

Plenty of pools, none outdoors

Despite Brussels having a total of 18 public swimming pools, not one is outdoors. That is something Steinbrück would like to change.

He believes that having access to an open-air pool positively impacts our mental health and can improve the living quality in the city. "These spaces are essential for bringing people together and creating an environment where they can connect with others while also spending some time outdoors."

Back in 2021, his organisation Pool is Cool took matters into its own hands by opening FLOW, an outdoor pool in Anderlecht where the local community could go for a swim and enjoy activities from aqua gym to art performances.

After four seasons, however, the place was forced to close the doors. The project depended mainly on public funding and suffered first hand from the absence of a Brussels’ government following the 2024 elections.

The closure not only meant that Brussels residents lost a space for connection, but it also brought an end to one of the organisation’s most popular activities, Pool is Cold, which allowed people to come together for cold-water swimming.

Brusseleirs to the rescue

Now, with the help of the local community, Pool is Cool is making its return as Brrrussels. "We looked at the success of Airbnb and thought: why not apply the same principle? Only, instead of letting people into our homes, we let them into our private pools and ponds."

And that turned out to be a success: several Brussels residents have since volunteered to open their pools to others for one-off cold-water swims. The first dip is scheduled for 11 January 2026.

Those interested must book in advance and adhere to their allocated 30-minute time slot. "This way, we can ensure everything runs smoothly and with respect for the property owners," Steinbrück told The Brussels Times. "For privacy reasons, the address is only shared two days before the meet-up."

A signal to politicians

At present, Brrrussels receives no government funding and relies on voluntary donations from participants to continue operating.

While Steinbrück is grateful for people’s enthusiasm in stepping in to make projects like Brrrussels possible, he also stresses the importance of public support if the initiative is to grow. "In any case, this sends a message to politicians about how important initiatives like this are, and that they are worth investing in."

For now, Brrrussels is scheduled to take place once a month, but if demand remains high, additional dates may be added in February and March. To stay up to date on future events, it’s best to keep an eye on the organisation’s newsletter.

