Starting the New Year right: Where to volunteer in Brussels in January and beyond

Whether you are new to the region or just looking to start your journey as a volunteer, the Belgian capital offers several opportunities to give back to the local community.

While some activities welcome volunteers fully in English, others also serve as a way to practice French or Dutch while volunteering.

The Brussels Times has compiled a list of some opportunities to help you get started.

Join volunteers at Red Cross shelters

The Red Cross offers temporary safe places to asylum seekers across Belgium, including Brussels.

The organisation welcomes teams of volunteers to help residents of the shelter feel welcomed and integrated into their new neighbourhood.

As a volunteer, you can participate in a series of activities, including teaching language classes, helping children with homework, sorting clothes, participating in sports classes and creative workshops.

Find out more information here.

Welcome newcomers as a Brussels 'greeter'

The regional tourism agency, Visit Brussels, has partnered with the International Greeter Association to create a network of volunteers who want to welcome newcomers to the capital.

Brussels 'greeters' are volunteers who serve as tour guides that take visitors or newly arrived residents on a personal tour of the their favourite spots and neighbourhoods.

The aim is to help give an insight into how locals experience the city through a casual stroll around the capital.

Each greeter is expected to be free at least for three hours a month to guide groups of up to six people around Brussels.

Find out more information here.

Help out at second-hand shops

The second-hand shop chain and non-profit, Les Petits Riens, has a team of over 250 volunteers who participate in a wide range of activities, from assisting with office tasks to lending a hand at one of their shops or contributing to their social initiatives.

Current opportunities include sewing tasks, content creation, and appliance repairs.

The organisation welcomes those interested in joining their team to send an email or visit their website for the latest information on volunteering opportunities.

Find out more information here.

Teach languages, sports and cook for refugees

The organisation BelRefugees works with hundreds of volunteers across Belgium to help refugees in the country. The group organises monthly information sessions to encourage citizens to join their mission.

In Brussels, volunteers can help by preparing and serving hot meals at shelters, as well as gathering, sorting and distributing donated items of clothing via their Humanitarian Hub.

The organisation also offers the opportunity for volunteers to teach English, French, or Dutch courses and help organise cultural and sports activities.

Find out more information here.

Grocery shopping, board games, swimming and more

If you aren't exactly sure what you would like to do as a volunteer, the City of Brussels recommends the 'Give a Day' platform, which gives an overview of different activities and helps to match a volunteer's profile and location to an organisation's needs.

The options vary from long-term to short-term opportunities and also allow volunteers to filter options based on their interests and languages.

The current opportunities available include monthly grocery shopping for a mother with reduced mobility, being a 'swim buddy' for people with disabilities, or volunteering at a LGBTQ+ board game event.

Find out more information here.

