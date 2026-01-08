Snow fun? 12 winter sports centres accessible in south of Belgium

Club de Ski Alpin in Ovifat, Waimes, in the Hautes Fagnes, Eastern Belgium. Credit: Belga

For those looking to take advantage of the snowy weather in Belgium, 10 winter sports centres are accessible in the east of the country, according to Thursday's snow report from the Eastern Belgium Tourism Agency. Two other centres, one in Spa and the other near Baraque de Fraiture, are also accessible.

A layer of powder snow, between 10 and 20 cm thick, covers the higher ground. The snow is of very good quality, allowing downhill skiing in Ovifat, where red, blue and green slopes are accessible, as well as at Thier des Rexhons and Baraque de Fraiture in the province of Luxembourg.

Cross-country skiing is possible at Baraque Michel and Signal de Botrange, where 19 cm of powder snow covers the ground, allowing the opening of untracked 5, 6 and 7 km trails. Connections also allow for skiing over longer distances.

Two cross-country ski trails of 4 and 11 kilometres are also accessible and groomed at Mont Spinette in Malmedy. Since Wednesday, snowshoeing has also been possible, as in Schönberg, where trails of 5.3 km, 9.4 km and 13.5 km are accessible.

Cross-country skiing is also possible in Xhoffrait, where 2.8 km, 5.5 km, 8.5 km and 13.5 km trails are accessible and marked. In Bullange, at the Losheimergraben site, it is possible to ski on 4, 8 and 12 km trails, which are also marked.

The Herzebösch centre in Elsenborn, in the municipality of Bütgenbach, offers 2, 5 and 9 km trails, unlike the 14 km trail, which will not be open. At the Worriken centre, 2, 4, 6 and 8 km trails are accessible and groomed.

Finally, in Weywertz, the 2, 4, 6, 8 and 13-kilometre trails are open and groomed.

For children and toboggan enthusiasts, the Weywertz ski club, the Ovifat centre, the Herzebösch centre, the Thier des Rexhons centre in Spa and the Baraque de Fraiture centre have opened their trails.

