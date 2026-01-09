Huge rush hour traffic jams outside Brussels after tree falls on motorway

Traffic was heavy on the E40 this morning. Credit: Julien Warnand/Belga

Traffic on the E40 near Affligem was severely disrupted on Friday morning due to a fallen tree on the motorway, according to the Flemish Traffic Centre (Vlaams Verkeerscentrum).

Initially, two lanes were blocked, but one was cleared later. Despite this, significant delays persisted, with drivers heading towards Brussels experiencing a 75-minute delay at around 8.30 am.

The centre has not yet provided an estimate for when conditions will normalise.

Meanwhile, the E19 motorway faced congestion after two trees fell near Zemst at around 7:15 am. Motorists heading towards Brussels were stuck in traffic with delays of approximately 45 minutes.

The fallen trees on the E19 were cleared by around 8 am.

