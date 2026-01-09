Police officers who shot man dead before Christmas 'have not been suspended'

Demonstration organised by the anti-fascist collective to protest against the death of Adama (known as Adamo) Conde, in Namur, on Saturday 20 December 2025. Credit: Maxime Asselberghs/Belga

The police officers who shot a man dead in Namur before Christmas have not been suspended, according to reports by L’Avenir and La Dernière Heure on Friday.

Adama Condé, known as Adamo, was shot dead by police on the evening of 14 December. Condé was born in 1991 and suffered from mental health issues.

Officers responded to a knife fight around 10pm near the junction of Rue de la Pépinière and Boulevard du Nord.

During the confrontation, Condé reportedly resisted arrest and hit officers on the head with his phone.

Despite the use of tear gas, police struggled to subdue him before reinforcements arrived and fired three shots in his direction.

On 20 December, hundreds of people gathered to pay tribute to Condé in Namur. Family members and organisers spoke at the scene, condemning the police shootings and demanding justice.

Service weapons confiscated

According to reports in L’Avenir and La Dernière Heure, the officers' service weapons have been confiscated for the investigation, and they have been reassigned to support roles.

This administrative decision does not indicate the outcome of the investigation, the newspapers highlight.

The officers were questioned between Christmas and New Year by an investigative judge but were not charged at that time. However, this could change as the case progresses.

The investigation is ongoing and aims to determine whether the use of firearms complied with legal standards.

The public prosecutor has declined to provide further information to safeguard the investigation.

Related News