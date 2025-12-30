Young man found dead in Namur was leader of French far-right group

Brieg Luz, who died aged 21. Credit: Belgian Federal Police

A young man found dead in the the village of Denée in the province of Namur on Monday was the leader of a French far-right group.

Brieg Luz, 21, was on holiday in the region when he disappeared late on Saturday evening following an argument with his older brother at the Maredsous Abbey brasserie, reports La Libre .

Officials state there is currently no indication of foul play. His brother told Sudinfo that Luz "took his own life", but did not leave a letter.

According to Le Parisien , Luz was the leader of far-right group 'La Digue', which was created in November 2024 and reportedly has around 10 members. Search efforts for Luz were conducted in the area on Sunday. During these operations, another body was found in a makeshift shelter near the woods of Denée. Authorities suggest this death occurred some time ago.

The public prosecutor noted there was likely no sign of criminal activity in this case either and that the individual was known to have been living in the area as part of a marginalised lifestyle.

Police have tasked their victim identification service (DVI) with confirming the identity of this second individual, as investigations continue.

