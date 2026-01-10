Pope urges cardinals to listen to victims of violence by priests

Pope Leo XIV speaks during his audience to the Collaborators and Volunteers of the Jubilee in the Paul VI hall at the Vatican on January 10, 2026. Credit: AFP

Pope Leon XIV urged senior clergy to listen to victims of sexual violence committed by priests during a meeting of cardinals at the Vatican, according to a transcript made public on Saturday.

In remarks delivered at the end of the two-day closed-door gathering, the Pope described abuses by priests as a “wound” for the Catholic Church.

“Listening is of utmost importance,” said Leon XIV. “We cannot close our eyes or our hearts.”

The Pope noted that the issue of sexual abuse was not officially on the agenda of the gathering, the first convened under his leadership since his election in May following the death of Pope Francis.

Nevertheless, Leon XIV addressed the topic in his closing speech, calling it a persistent and painful issue for the Church in many regions.

He stressed that in many cases, victims’ suffering has been compounded by the Church’s failure to listen or offer support.

“Sexual violence itself leaves a deep wound that can last a lifetime,” he said. “But often, the scandal in the Church stems from doors left closed and victims left unheard.”

The Pope shared a recent account from a victim who told him that the most painful aspect of her experience was being ignored by bishops.

Approximately 170 cardinals participated in the meeting, which focused on the Church’s future direction.

Leon XIV invited the cardinals to reconvene in late June, with plans for the gathering to become an annual event, according to the Vatican.

