Historic Amsterdam church gutted by fire as New Year celebrations turn sour

The Vondelkerk is ravaged by flames. Credit: BBC (screenshot)

A massive fire destroyed a 19th-century church in Amsterdam on New Year’s Eve in a night marked by fireworks-related deaths and unprecedented violence against police in the Netherlands.

The fire broke out in the early hours at the Vondelkerk, a historic tourist attraction dating back to 1880 overlooking one of Amsterdam’s main parks. The cause of the fire remains unknown, but local media are reporting that the building was likely hit by fireworks.

The church’s 50-metre tower collapsed, and the roof was severely damaged, but city officials stated the main structure is expected to remain standing.

'Unprecedented level of violence'

Police union leader Nine Kooiman reported an “unprecedented level of violence against police and emergency services” during the New Year’s celebrations.

Kooiman, who was on duty in Amsterdam, said she was personally targeted three times by fireworks and other explosives.

Shortly after midnight, authorities issued a rare nationwide emergency alert, urging the public not to make non-critical calls to overwhelmed emergency services.

Attacks on police and firefighters were widely reported across the country. In Breda, individuals threw Molotov cocktails at police officers.

Two people, a 17-year-old boy and a 38-year-old man, died in accidents involving fireworks, while three others sustained serious injuries.

This year’s New Year’s Eve marked the last before the expected ban on unauthorised fireworks, leading to record purchases across the Netherlands.

The Netherlands Pyrotechnic Association revealed that revellers spent 129 million euros on fireworks for the night, the highest amount ever recorded.

