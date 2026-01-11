Family with four children from Anderlecht hospitalised with CO intoxication

Illustration image of fire fighters responding to CO poisoning case. Credit: Belga

A family of six in Anderlecht was hospitalised on Saturday evening after suffering carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the Brussels fire brigade.

Emergency services were called at around 20:45 to assist a pregnant woman who had collapsed. Upon arrival, ambulance crew members detected carbon monoxide with their monitors.

The family was promptly evacuated from the apartment, and the fire brigade was called in for support.

Investigators determined that the poisoning was caused by a faulty connection between the heating system and the chimney.

During the inspection, a gas leak was also discovered. The family was discharged from the hospital overnight.

