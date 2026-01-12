Dozens of flights cancelled at Frankfurt Airport

An outside overview shows the new Terminal 3 building at Frankfurt Airport (FRA) in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany on December 16, 2025, as part of the chancellor's inaugural visit to the German state of Hesse. Fraport will open the new Terminal 3 on April 22, 2026. Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP

Frankfurt Airport cancelled dozens of flights on Monday morning due to snowfall and icy conditions, according to operator Fraport.

A spokesperson reported that 98 out of the 1,052 scheduled flights for Monday morning were cancelled, with further cancellations possible depending on weather conditions.

Winter service teams were deployed across the airport, including runways, taxiways, and other key areas. Additionally, 34 vehicles were used to de-ice aircraft.

Fraport urged passengers to check their flight status before travelling to the airport and to arrive at least three hours before departure.

The German Weather Service (DWD) issued warnings of winter weather in parts of the Hesse region, where Frankfurt Airport is located.

