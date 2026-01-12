Farmers protest at Ostend Airport over Mercosur deal

A message saying 'Laissez nous vivre de notre métier - let us live from our job' pictured on the highway part of actions of the 'Federation wallonne des jeunes agriculteurs' and 'Algemeen Boerensyndicaat' (Walloon Federation of Young Farmers and the General Farmers' Syndicate) with blockades of several strategic traffic junctions with tractors, on Saturday 10 January 2026, in Courriere. Credit: Belga

Farmers staged protests against the Mercosur agreement at Ostend Airport on Monday morning.

Around 60 tractors gathered outside the airport building as part of the demonstration. Despite the protest, cars can still access the airport, according to officials.

Traffic disruptions have been reported in the surrounding area, and travellers are advised to allow extra time for their journey.

The protest primarily targets the airport’s cargo operations. Farmers argue that food imports from Mercosur countries often arrive without proper controls and are later labelled as Belgian, leaving consumers unaware of the origins.

Mark Wulfrancke from ABS stated, "This agreement further worsens an already unacceptable situation. We want to highlight the lack of transparency in food products entering through airports."

The organisers emphasised that the protest was not aimed at passengers. “Travellers can continue their journey without much inconvenience. Our action is directed at the system, not individuals,” added Wulfrancke.

The demonstration will continue throughout Monday and may be extended further.

