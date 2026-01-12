Farmer faces sanctions for dumping potatoes on Grand-Place

Bruxelles Propreté worker is cleaning after a farmer emptied his tractor full of potatoes onto the main square Grand-Place - Grote Markt, on Saturday 10 January 2026, in Brussels. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

A tractor driver who dumped potatoes on Brussels’ Grand-Place on Saturday has been offered penal mediation by the Brussels Prosecutor’s Office.

The mediation aims to compensate the City of Brussels for damage caused, requiring the driver to pay for repair costs and perform community service.

The man was taken to the police station on Saturday following his actions. Earlier on Sunday, the prosecutor’s office stated that a magistrate would interview him to gather his account of the events.

Authorities identified several violations, including breaches of the penal code, traffic regulations, and environmental laws.

In response, farmers have launched a fundraising effort to support the individual. Frédéric Leurident, the organiser, said he initiated the campaign in agreement with the man’s relatives.

"The funds will solely be used to cover financial costs he faces, with full transparency regarding their use," he added.

As of Sunday evening, the fund had garnered nearly €25,000.

