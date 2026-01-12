Drunk lorry driver causes five-vehicle accident on Walloon motorway

E411 motorway in Bouge, Walloon region. Credit: Bruno Fahy / Belga

The lorry driver involved in a serious road accident in Perwez on Monday morning was found to be under the influence of alcohol, according to the prosecutor’s spokesperson for Walloon Brabant.

The accident occurred shortly after 7:00 am on the Charleroi Road (RN 29) in Thorembais, within Perwez municipality. It involved at least five vehicles, including the driver's lorry.

It took place on the stretch of road between the roundabouts known as Ville de Wavre and Glimes, specifically near Rue Coquiamont and Rue Glatigny.

Four individuals sustained injuries, two of whom were seriously hurt, and were taken to hospitals in Bouge, Ottignies, and Tirlemont. Their lives were not in danger at the time of their medical care.

The RN 29 was entirely closed to traffic with diversions arranged, including for TEC public buses. Vehicle recovery operations were still ongoing as of Monday afternoon, shortly before 2:30 pm.

An automotive judicial expert was requested to investigate the accident site.

The prosecutor’s office revealed that the lorry initially struck a Mercedes car, leading to a chain-reaction collision involving at least four other vehicles.

The driver tested positive for alcohol and has been stripped of his driving licence for an initial period of fifteen days.

