E314 closed between Maasmechelen and Genk-East due to fatal collision

Due to a serious traffic accident on the E314 near Genk-East in the direction of Leuven, the federal police have decided to completely close the E314 in the direction of Genk from Maasmechelen. Credit: Belga / Pino Misuraca

A fatal collision on the E314 motorway between Maasmechelen and Genk-Oost heading towards Leuven has led to its closure, the federal road police in Limburg announced on Monday.

Traffic between Maasmechelen and the site of the collision has been at a standstill for hours, as confirmed by Belga around 11:30 am.

Some drivers, including lorry drivers, stepped out of their vehicles during the wait to stretch their legs.

Authorities have begun turning stranded vehicles around to let them leave the area. The collision is suspected to have been an act of desperation.

Traffic coming from the Netherlands is being redirected via the Maasmechelen exit to Rijksweg (N78).

The E314 entry ramp at Maasmechelen heading towards Genk is also closed, with drivers advised to use diversion route L.

Alternative routes are suggested via As or Zutendaal, with vehicles able to rejoin the E314 towards Leuven via the Genk-East entry ramp.

If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts and need someone to talk to, contact the Suicide Line at 1813 or visit www.zelfmoord1813.be.

