Farmer barricades lifted but E411 still temporarily closed

A tractor on the highway part of actions of the 'Federation wallonne des jeunes agriculteurs' and 'Algemeen Boerensyndicaat' (Walloon Federation of Young Farmers and the General Farmers' Syndicate) with blockades of several strategic traffic junctions with tractors, on Saturday 10 January 2026, in Courriere. Credit: Belga / Maxime Asselberghs

Barricades set up by farmers near Courrière have been fully dismantled, confirmed Denis Mathen, Governor of the Namur province, via a statement on Monday.

The N4 motorway reopened two days ago, but cleaning, clearing, and restoration work continues on the E411. This prevents a full and safe reopening of the route, which remains temporarily closed at Wierde and Courrière.

From 7:00 am, different rules apply to light vehicles and heavy goods lorries over 7.5 tonnes.

Heavy lorries travelling from the south are being redirected at the Achêne interchange towards the N97, followed by the N5 towards Charleroi to connect to the E42.

Light vehicles can travel as far as Courrière before being diverted via the N931 towards the N4 to rejoin the E411 heading to Brussels.

Traffic going from north to south must exit at Wierde (exit 16) and follow the N4, according to the governor’s statement.

Police officers are stationed in the area to inform and guide drivers, and Governor Mathen advises the public to avoid using the affected section of the E411 for now.

This traffic arrangement will remain in place until the clearing operations are completed and the road is deemed fully safe, the governor concluded.

