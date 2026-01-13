Farmer blockade at Brussels Airport ended at 2am

Farmers hold a protest action in Welkenraedt on the E40 highway, on Wednesday 04 December 2024. Credit: Belga / Francoise Peiffer

Around fifty farmers blocked a roundabout in the cargo zone of Brussels Airport with their tractors on Monday evening, leaving around 2 am, according to a Brussels Airport spokesperson.

The protest, which began at around 8 pm, caused no disruption to passenger traffic or cargo operations at the airport.

It remains unclear who organised the demonstration. Both the Flemish ABS and the Walloon Fugea farmer organisations have denied involvement.

Earlier on Monday, farmers staged protests targeting the Mercosur trade agreement at Ostend Airport, which did affect cargo activities.

The farmers are opposing the free trade agreement between the European Union and the Mercosur nations, which received approval from a majority of EU member states last Friday.

