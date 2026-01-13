Wild ride through Antwerp: Man jailed for ten years for terrorism offence

Credit: Belga

The Antwerp correctional court has sentenced Amin M., a 35-year-old from Borgerhout, to ten years in prison for attempted terrorist murder following a dangerous driving spree through the city centre.

On the evening of 17 January 2025, Amin M. drove recklessly at high speeds through red lights at the junction of Rooseveltplaats and Van Ertbornstraat. A pedestrian crossing the road narrowly managed to leap out of the way.

He continued his perilous journey through locations including Stadspark, Paleisstraat, and Brederodestraat.

Driving on cycle paths and pavements at speeds of up to 50–60 km/h, he endangered numerous pedestrians and cyclists. He was eventually stopped by police near Konijnenwei on the Singel road.

Investigators discovered concerning signs of potential terrorist intent, including his internet search history and alarming posts on Facebook.

The federal prosecutor revealed Amin M. had aligned himself with Islamic State ideology since 2020, spreading propaganda and planning an attack. Authorities also found a message on his cell wall that read: "The World Islamic State is coming soon."

Defence lawyers argued that the prosecution relied too heavily on digital evidence and denied any terrorist motives.

They claimed Amin M. was suffering from depression and struggling with financial and personal issues. They also pointed to CCTV footage, which they said showed him steering and braking to avoid hitting people.

The court concluded that this was not an impulsive act, but that the 30-year-old had acted with premeditation, with the aim of instilling fear among the population.

Related News