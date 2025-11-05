PM seeks €6,000 over foiled terror plot to kill him in 2023

Prime Minister Bart De Wever pictured during the celebrations for the 'Fetes de Wallonie' Walloon regional holiday in Namur, Saturday 20 September 2025. Credit : Belga/ Eric Lalmand

Prime Minister Bart De Wever (N-VA) is seeking €6,000 in compensation from four men who were convicted of planning an attack against him two years ago. A fifth suspect has already reached a settlement. The case was heard on Wednesday before the Antwerp correctional court.

The five men were arrested on 27 March 2023 after raids in Antwerp, Sint-Jans-Molenbeek and Eupen. The federal judicial police had been monitoring the group following a tip from state security about the activities of Elias E.A., a man from Antwerp suspected of plotting attacks against De Wever (then mayor of Antwerp) and an unidentified police station.

Investigators intercepted messages showing E.A. sought to obtain a Kalashnikov, handguns and explosives. Police intervened before any weapons were delivered.

The men were convicted last year of attempting to commit terrorist murder and participating in a terrorist group, receiving prison sentences of up to thirteen years. On appeal, they were cleared of attempted terrorist murder but given lighter sentences of up to six years, as the court ruled the plot had not yet reached the execution phase.

De Wever, who joined the case as a civil party after the first ruling, initially sought €7,500 in damages but lowered his claim after one payment was made.

Defence lawyers said the claim lacked evidence, arguing De Wever had publicly stated he was never frightened. "The claim seems purely symbolic, meant to send a message," said lawyer Wim Wagemakers.

De Wever's lawyer, Walter Damen, countered that while his client maintained composure in public, the plot still had a personal impact. "He wanted to show he cannot be intimidated, but as a citizen, the events did affect him. This is about showing that such acts cannot be tolerated," Damen told the court.

The court is set to deliver its ruling on 9 December.

Related News