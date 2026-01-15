Eleven hospitalised in Brussels for carbon monoxide poisoning

A firefighter measuring CO levels in a building. Credit: Belga / Laurie Dieffembacq

Eleven people, including two children, had to be hospitalised after carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning on Wednesday evening in Neder-Over-Heembeek, part of the city of Brussels, the Brussels fire brigade said on Thursday.

Six victims, including one child, suffered severe poisoning and were admitted to the Queen Astrid Military Hospital.

"Yesterday evening at around 10.55 pm, a request for medical assistance was made via the 112 emergency number for a family of four who were feeling unwell," said the fire brigade.

"Following questioning by the control centre, an intervention was launched on suspicion of carbon monoxide poisoning."

The Brussels Fire Brigade carried out tests on arrival at the scene, which proved positive for CO. The entire building, consisting of three floors and three flats, was completely evacuated.

Of the 11 people admitted to hospital, six victims had to be taken to the Queen Astrid Military Hospital for hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which involves placing the patient in a chamber at pressures higher than atmospheric pressure and administering oxygen.

The source of the poisoning was one of the building's two communal boilers.

One of them had a fault in the combustion gas exhaust system, causing carbon monoxide to spread throughout the building. The installation in question was shut down and sealed by Sibelga.

"Carbon monoxide is an extremely dangerous gas that is colourless, odourless and tasteless," warned Walter Derieuw, spokesperson for the Brussels Fire Brigade.

"It is rightly called the "silent killer". Without a rapid response, the consequences could have been tragic."

