Serving Belgian police officer spared prison for cocaine use

Illustration picture shows police cars pictured in Opglabbeek in 2015,, Tuesday 03 May 2022, in Tongeren, Limburg. Credit: Belga / Eric Lalmand

A court in Hasselt has granted a suspended sentence with probation conditions to a 32-year-old police officer from South Limburg for possession of cocaine for personal use.

The officer’s name surfaced during an investigation into a Belgian-Albanian drug cartel. A suspect identified him as a user and buyer, which the officer admitted after a hair sample confirmed his cocaine use.

Prosecution highlighted the serious implications of the case, noting the public servant’s vulnerability to corruption and damage to his credibility as a police officer.

The prosecutor explicitly criticised his lack of awareness regarding the risks involved and urged him to turn his life around.

The court imposed a three-year probation period during which the officer must undergo therapy for substance abuse, submit to urine tests, and maintain employment. Additionally, he was ordered to pay court costs totalling €1,593.

The officer admitted to using cocaine on nights out, exacerbated by excessive drinking and stress in his personal and professional life.

His lawyer explained that these pressures included overwork, tensions during interventions, struggles with self-esteem, fatherhood, and building his own home.

The officer had previously maintained an impeccable record and was offered desk duties after his suspension.

The defence pleaded for leniency, emphasising that the officer’s mistakes stemmed from human frailty and expressing hope that this blemish would not derail his career entirely.

The court acknowledged his active efforts to address his issues and granted the probation request.

