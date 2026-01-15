Brussels Government: Formal budget negotiations to begin next week

Les Engages's leader Yvan Verougstraete talks during a rentree meeting of the francophone political party Les Engages, on Sunday 05 October 2025. Credit: Belga / John Thys

Leader of Les Engagés Yvan Verougstraete will begin formal negotiations with seven parties to draft a 2026 budget that limits the deficit to €1 billion and outlines urgent decisions and essential reforms.

The seven parties involved in the discussions include PS, Les Engagés, Ecolo, and DéFI for the French-speaking side, and Groen, Vooruit, and CD&V for the Dutch-speaking side.

Initial talks started on 12 December, and on Christmas Eve, Verougstraete presented the parties with a draft declaration and budget table.

Following bilateral discussions, progress was made towards a full-fledged 2026 budget and a Brussels majority, with negotiators given time until the end of this week to respond to these proposals.

Verougstraete announced on Thursday that he aims to begin formal negotiations next Tuesday and has requested the participation of Budget Minister Dirk De Smedt (Open VLD) to assist in drafting the budget and developing a list of reforms to be initiated in 2026.

Securing Open VLD’s support through Minister De Smedt would grant Verougstraete a majority on both the French-speaking and Dutch-speaking sides, enabling a new Brussels Government to gain confidence in the Brussels Parliament.

Structural reforms and politically challenging decisions are deemed necessary starting in 2026 to deliver a credible budget and put the Brussels region back on track, according to Verougstraete.

He stressed that these objectives are inseparably linked and critical to achieving fiscal balance.

He also underlined the importance of promptly starting negotiations to determine whether a workable majority can be formed, control the deficit, aim for a budgetary equilibrium, and restore the region to efficient service for its citizens.

