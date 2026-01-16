Belgium's brand new justice department system runs aground

CD&V's Annelies Verlinden. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

A new €40 million digital system introduced to modernise Belgium’s justice department, JustCase, is reportedly plagued with serious operational flaws.

Police are unable to access information on suspects flagged in the system, victims of stalking are not informed of issued contact bans, and legal files and police reports are going missing, according to Het Laatste Nieuws.

Multiple sources, including Simon Cardon de Lichtbuer, President of the Dutch-speaking Court of First Instance in Brussels, have confirmed these issues.

He warned there is a real risk of accidents resulting from missing or incomplete files, adding, “The question is not if this will happen but when.”

The Prosecutors-General’s College, the highest authority of Belgium’s Public Prosecution Service, also criticised the system.

It stated that the current format of JustCase presents significant risks, which it had foreseen, and hampers effective monitoring of released convicts. Magistrates and staff reportedly need additional effort to perform their duties due to increased workload and operational challenges.

Justice Minister Annelies Verlinden’s office acknowledged the system’s imperfections. Her department emphasised that users’ concerns are being taken seriously and that adjustments to the system are underway.

