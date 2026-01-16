Belgium's core cabinet ends once again without agreement

CD&V's Minister of Justice Annelies Verlinden pictured during a 'Kern' meeting gathering selected Ministers of the Federal Government, Friday 21 November 2025 in Brussels. Credit: Belga

The Belgian Government’s core committee, known as kern, failed to reach an agreement on tackling prison overcrowding during a meeting on Friday morning.

Justice Minister Annelies Verlinden (CD&V) had proposed measures to address the issue in November, including allowing certain prisoners to be released one year before completing their sentence.

Currently, prisoners can qualify for early release due to overcrowding just six months before the end of their sentence.

This proposal has been discussed multiple times by the Kern since late 2025, but no decisions have been made. Friday’s meeting also ended without a consensus.

The debate is politically tied to the MR party’s demand for military presence on the streets of Brussels and Antwerp to combat organised crime. Without a broader agreement, this measure was not approved either.

