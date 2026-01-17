Belgium cements leading maritime status in Europe

Credit: Canva

Belgian ports handle over 270 million tonnes of goods annually, retaining the country’s status as a key player in European maritime trade, according to the latest figures from Statbel.

Researchers at Statbel highlight Belgium’s strategic importance in global logistics, attributing this to the country’s central location in Europe and its specialised port operations. Belgian ports provide connections to more than 800 destinations worldwide.

Each port boasts unique expertise. Antwerp remains home to one of the largest chemical clusters globally, second only to Houston. Zeebrugge operates the world’s largest car terminal, while the port of Ghent plays a critical role in steel import and export.

Belgium’s position within Europe is complemented by extensive inland transport links, including waterways, rail, and road networks. Statbel acknowledges the challenges posed by traffic congestion on Antwerp’s ring road but underscores the country’s logistical advantages.

Within the North Sea basin alone, Belgian ports export approximately 16 million tonnes of goods annually and import around ten million tonnes. Trade with China is substantial, with Belgium sending 5.6 million tonnes of goods each year and importing nine million tonnes—equivalent to 25 million kilograms daily.

Trade with the United States is equally robust, as Belgian ports export close to ten million tonnes annually and import about 16 million tonnes from American ports.

Last year, 50 additional vessels were registered under the Belgian flag following the removal of the 30% withholding tax on payments for certain movable physical goods. Finance Minister Jan Jambon (N-VA) credits this policy for boosting registrations, which are set to continue into 2026, with plans for the registration of 71 more ships this year.

