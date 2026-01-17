Man dies after collision with tree in Flanders

Genk, BELGIUM: Hand out picture released on Tuesday 15 April 2014, by Regionaal Landschap Kempen en Maasland vzw shows an aerial view of Connecterra National Park Hoge Kempen in Maasmechelen and Dilsen-Stokkem. BELGA PHOTO HAND OUT / ERWIN CHRISTIS / RLKM VZW

A 21-year-old man from Maaseik lost his life in a serious car accident early Saturday morning in Rotem, Dilsen-Stokkem.

The crash occurred at around 1:15 when the driver’s vehicle veered off Brugstraat and struck a tree. Emergency services from the East Limburg rescue zone were called to free the occupant from the wreckage.

Despite their efforts, the driver could not be saved. Authorities have yet to identify the cause of the accident.

Police from the Maasland zone documented the incident and notified the Limburg public prosecutor’s office. A traffic expert was dispatched to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision.

The Brugstraat has seen tragedy before: another severe accident occurred on the same road in October 2024. Two men, aged 28 and 33, were killed when their car crashed into the trees.

