Farmers end Brussels Airport protest

The Brucargo centre in Zaventem. Credit: Belga

The farmers’ protest at Brucargo, the cargo area of Brussels Airport, has ended, according to a statement from Brussels Airport on Saturday morning.

By 6:00 on Saturday, the farmers began leaving Brucargo, and by 8:00, the area was fully accessible again with traffic returning to normal.

The protest started on Thursday evening, with farmers setting up filter blockades. Trucks and other vehicles were only allowed to pass intermittently, causing significant delays and congestion in the area.

The farmers were protesting against the Mercosur trade agreement between the European Union and the Mercosur countries — Paraguay, Uruguay, Argentina, and Brazil. They are concerned that animal products imported from those countries may not comply with Europe’s stricter standards.

Their grievances, however, extend beyond Mercosur. The farmers argue that the future of sustainable agriculture is at risk due to licensing policies, burdensome administrative processes, and complex regulations.

