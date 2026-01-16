Farmers' blockade at Brussels Airport to continue until Saturday

Tractors block a roundabout during a protest action of farmers at the Brucargo logistics department of Brussels airport, Thursday 15 January 2026 in Machelen. Credit: Belga / Jonas Roosens

Farmers have blocked access to Brucargo at Brussels Airport in Machelen, and the protest will last until at least Saturday morning, according to the General Farmers Syndicate.

Since Thursday evening at 7 pm, farmers have been stopping trucks at the entrance to Brucargo using tractors. Every 30 minutes, trucks are allowed to pass for 10 minutes, according to Ariane Goossens, spokesperson for Brussels Airport.

The disruption has caused delays to cargo flights at Brucargo and traffic congestion in the area. However, priority medical transport has been allowed through, Goossens confirmed.

The farmers are protesting against the EU’s trade agreement with Mercosur countries: Brazil, Uruguay, Paraguay, and Argentina.

Mark Wulfrancke, a policy officer at the General Farmers Syndicate, stated that the issue goes beyond Mercosur, arguing that local, sustainable food production is under threat due to national and regional regulations.

He confirmed that the action will continue until at least Saturday morning.

Related News