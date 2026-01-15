Farmers launch new protest at Brussels Airport on Thursday night

Traffic with a roadblock action of farmers in Le Roeulx roundabout, at the highway exits of the E19-E42, part of several protest actions, Monday 29 January 2024. Credit: Belga

Farmers will launch a protest on Thursday evening against the European Mercosur trade agreement, according to the General Farmers’ Syndicate (ABS).

The action will take place at Brucargo, the cargo airport at Brussels Airport. ABS stated that no freight will be able to leave the airport during the demonstration.

The farmers are protesting the potential consequences of the trade deal between the European Union and the Mercosur countries: Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, and Paraguay.

They fear that meat and other animal products from these countries will reach European markets without meeting strict EU standards.

ABS also claims that the EU has distorted the estimated figures regarding the deal. The syndicate argues that not 1.6% but 25% of the meat on the European market will soon originate from South America. They warn that outsourcing this sector would jeopardise food security as well.

By staging this protest, farmers hope to draw attention from Belgian authorities. ABS criticised the lack of a solid land policy for agriculture and pointed out inconsistencies in the permit system.

Additionally, they expressed frustration over significant administrative burdens and the unclear nitrogen policy aimed at tackling major nitrogen emitters.

In recent weeks, farmers across Belgium and Europe have organised various blockades and demonstrations.

Despite their discontent, the Mercosur agreement has already been approved by EU Member States.

European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen is set to sign the agreement in Paraguay on Sunday, with only the European Parliament’s approval still pending.

Related News