Far-right leader blames government for failed policies and taxes

Vlaams Belang chairman Tom Van Grieken delivers a speech at the traditional new year's reception of Flemish far-right party Vlaams Belang, in Oostende, Sunday 18 January 2026. BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK

Tom Van Grieken criticised the De Wever government for its “failing security policies and additional taxes” during Vlaams Belang’s New Year’s reception in Ostend this Sunday.

Addressing the audience, the Vlaams Belang leader accused the government of failing to tackle safety concerns. He pointed to “multicultural violence” seen during New Year’s Eve celebrations and following Morocco’s victories in football matches.

He also mocked Defence Minister Theo Francken’s decision to send a single soldier to Greenland. Van Grieken remarked, “That one soldier in Greenland is a greater Belgian military deployment than in our own cities! Apparently, the safety of polar bears in Greenland is more important than the safety of Flemish families in our towns.”

Van Grieken heavily criticised the government’s austerity measures. He accused Bart De Wever, who once referred to Flemish citizens as “the most plucked chickens in Europe,” of continuing to exploit working-class Flanders. Van Grieken called it “a true disgrace” that De Wever, who had promised to defend Flemings, was treating them like “cash cows for his policies.”

According to Van Grieken, the N-VA is not solving societal problems but has instead become part of them. He condemned the party for betraying its promises and failing to represent ordinary Flemish citizens. “The V in N-VA no longer stands for Flanders ("Vlaanderen") or Change ("Verandering"). The V stands for betrayal ("verraad") - a betrayal of their political commitments to the people they were meant to support,” he concluded.

