Cycling fair in Kortrijk draws 39,000 visitors

E-bike test zone at Kortrijk Xpo. Credit: Velofollies

The Velofollies bike expo in Kortrijk Xpo welcomed 39,027 visitors last weekend, according to organisers.

The event, now in its 18th edition, featured 300 exhibitors showcasing bicycles, accessories, and related services.

Cycling enthusiasts could explore a range of products, including racing bikes, gravel bikes, mountain bikes, and e-bikes. Additionally, cycling gear, nutrition products, and accessories were on display.

The expo hosted activities such as workshops, information sessions, and meet-and-greets with professional cyclists. “We aim to reflect the cycling industry through this event,” said Leon Vromant of Kortrijk Xpo.

E-bikes and speed pedelecs remained highly popular, drawing considerable interest at the stands offering these models, according to Vromant.

Organisers expressed satisfaction with the turnout, which was comparable to last year’s numbers. “We received positive feedback from both visitors and exhibitors,” they noted.

