Belgium's Health Minister calls for regulation against high hospital fees

Federal Minister of Public Health and Social Affairs Frank Vandenbroucke. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

Belgian Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke is calling for urgent regulation of supplementary fees in hospitals following new data showing significant price increases.

In Belgium, patients may be charged a supplementary fee on top of the base cost of a treatment or appointment.

According to the latest Hospital Barometer from the Intermutualistic Agency (IMA), fee supplements increased by 9.1% in 2024, reaching €760 million, despite tariff freezes. Vandenbroucke stated this confirms the urgent need for regulation.

The data highlights stark disparities, revealing that 10% of doctors account for 43% of all fee supplements, with significant differences between hospitals. “This variation leaves people confused,” said the minister.

To address these inequalities, a proposed reform law includes caps on fee supplements. Doctors’ organisations and health insurers have been given until mid-2027 to present their own plan. If no agreement is reached, the government will enforce the caps starting in early 2028.

Vandenbroucke warned against the possibility of shifting towards a US-style healthcare system reliant on private insurance. He emphasised Belgium’s commitment to solidarity-based healthcare that avoids exclusion and inequality.

Related News