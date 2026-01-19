Monday 19 January 2026
Belgium's Health Minister calls for regulation against high hospital fees

By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Federal Minister of Public Health and Social Affairs Frank Vandenbroucke. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

Belgian Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke is calling for urgent regulation of supplementary fees in hospitals following new data showing significant price increases.

In Belgium, patients may be charged a supplementary fee on top of the base cost of a treatment or appointment.

According to the latest Hospital Barometer from the Intermutualistic Agency (IMA), fee supplements increased by 9.1% in 2024, reaching €760 million, despite tariff freezes. Vandenbroucke stated this confirms the urgent need for regulation.

The data highlights stark disparities, revealing that 10% of doctors account for 43% of all fee supplements, with significant differences between hospitals. “This variation leaves people confused,” said the minister.

To address these inequalities, a proposed reform law includes caps on fee supplements. Doctors’ organisations and health insurers have been given until mid-2027 to present their own plan. If no agreement is reached, the government will enforce the caps starting in early 2028.

Vandenbroucke warned against the possibility of shifting towards a US-style healthcare system reliant on private insurance. He emphasised Belgium’s commitment to solidarity-based healthcare that avoids exclusion and inequality.

