Two people seriously injured in head-on car crash

The scene where two cars collided in the Pannenhuisstraat street in Dilsen-Stokkem on Sunday 18 January 2026. Credit: Belga/Pino Misuraca

Two motorists were seriously injured in a car crash in Dilsen-Stokkem, Limburg, on Sunday evening.

The collision occurred shortly before 6.30 pm on Pannenhuisstraat, involving a head-on crash between two cars and a a pick-up truck.

Emergency services, including firefighters from the Maasmechelen station in the East Limburg rescue zone, were dispatched to the scene.

Firefighters worked to free one of the drivers trapped in the wreckage, a process that lasted about an hour.

By around 7.30 pm, the driver of the vehicle with a Dutch licence plate was extricated and transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Both injured individuals were taken to Ziekenhuis Oost-Limburg, Campus Sint-Jan in Genk for medical treatment.

The Limburg Public Prosecutor’s Office sent a traffic expert to the scene to investigate the cause of the incident.

Local police shut down Pannenhuisstraat between Europalaan and Scherpenbergstraat for several hours, with traffic redirected via Driepaalhoeveweg to Europalaan (N771).

