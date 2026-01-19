Belgian man arrested over killing of donkey at Dutch petting zoo

Dutch police. Credit: Belga

A 47-year-old man from Belgium was arrested in connection with the "fatal mistreatment" of a donkey at a petting zoo in Clinge, the Netherlands, in July last year.

The news was reported by the Dutch police on Monday.

The man was arrested on 29 December. The police are only now sharing the news of the arrest because it took some time to notify the owner of the donkey. The suspect is still in custody.

The police have not yet clarified what exactly happened to the donkey, as the investigation is ongoing.

Clinge is located in the Dutch border municipality of Hulst.

