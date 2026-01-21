Trade union denounces redundancies at Liège Airport

Illustration picture of an airplane. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

The union FGTB condemned on Wednesday the dismissal of three staff members at Liège Airport, including a union representative.

The union deplores the lack of redeployment proposals and the "continuing deterioration of labour negotiations" despite the airport's positive financial results.

These dismissals, notified at the beginning of January, affect three members of staff, including a trade union representative from the events sector. In the latter case, management cited a decline in activity in the events sector, an argument deemed "unlikely" by Francis Lamberg, permanent secretary for Setca Liège, a local union branch.

According to the union, management did not offer any redeployment solutions for these three workers, even though the company has a dedicated training facility, the "Liège Airport Academy", and redeployment is usually offered.

The trade unionist considers this situation to be all the more "cynical" given that the redundancies were announced on the same day as the airport's "staggering" financial results.

Beyond these redundancies, the FGTB deplores a "continuous deterioration" in labour negotiations since the current management took office at the end of 2021. The union describes a situation of deadlock and tension, contrasting with the company's good economic health.

A union action will be organised in front of the airport on 10 February at 1 p.m. This gathering will be part of the broader provincial strike day planned against the Federal Government's measures.

Related News