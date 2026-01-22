Prosecutors call for 8-year jail term for man who set fire to his sister's garage

Charleroi Correctional Court. Credit: Belga

Prosecutors in Charleroi have requested an eight-year prison sentence for a man who admitted to deliberately setting fire to his sister’s garage.

The fire broke out in the garage of a house in Charleroi on 9 October last year. An expert determined the fire was intentional, started by igniting sheets on a sofa bed that the accused had been using.

The man, described in court as a "homeless drug addict", had been staying at his sister’s home prior to the incident. Shortly before the fire, his sister asked him to leave following an argument.

The accused quickly confessed to the crime, initially telling investigators he had no regrets and acted out of “great anger”. However, he later expressed remorse in court, stating, “I was convinced there wouldn’t be such significant damage. My plan is to leave Charleroi.”

Prosecutors have referred to the man as a “psychopath” and highlighted his criminal record, which dates back to 2008. They argued for a severe sentence, while the defence requested a prison term reduced to five years, with probation.

The defence argued that the act was purposeful but managed, claiming the man had intentionally avoided spreading the fire further. His lawyer stated, “He was aware of his actions and said he could have set fire to a shelf full of cardboard if he had wanted the blaze to spread faster, but he chose not to.”

A verdict is expected on 4 February.

