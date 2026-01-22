EU Summit in Brussels: Traffic disruptions expected on Thursday evening

Illustration picture shows police outside the EU headquarters during a European council summit, in Brussels, Friday 22 October 2021. Credit: Belga / Hatim Kaghat

Traffic in the Belgian capital will be disrupted on Thursday by several security measures put in place during the European Summit.

European leaders are convening from 7 pm at the European Council for an emergency meeting on the Greenland situation, which is expected to go ahead despite US President Trump's reversal on tariffs.

A security perimeter covering Rue Froissart, Rue Juste Lipse and Rue de la Loi will be set up from 5 pm until the end of the meetings. The summit may continue late into the night.

Only persons accredited by the European Union or the police will be allowed to enter the perimeter.

Schuman metro station (lines 1 and 5) will remain open, according to STIB. Exit n°4 (Residence Palace) and 5 (Justus Lipsius) are closed from 7 am until the end of the day.

Exit n°6, on rue Froissart, is also closed from 4 pm until the end of the day, while all other access points to Schuman station are open.

