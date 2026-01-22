Fertility rate continues to fall in Belgium, while the age of childbirth rises

The fertility rate in Belgium declined to 1.44 children per woman in 2024 from 1.6 in 2021, according to figures published on Thursday by Statbel.

The average age of mothers at childbirth continued its upward trend, reaching 31.4 years in 2024.

Fertility rates varied by region, with Brussels recording 1.34 children per woman in 2024, compared to 1.48 in Flanders.

The rate of caesarean deliveries remained stable at 22% in 2023.

Births within married couples accounted for 45.6% of total births, down from 53.5% a decade ago. Since 2015, births outside marriage have outnumbered those within, as they represented 50.6% that year compared to 49.4% within marriage.

The average weight of newborns in Belgium was 3.3 kilograms in 2023.

