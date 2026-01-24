Belgian police digitalisation project exceeds planned budget by hundred millions of euros

Illustration picture shows the police station in Uccle, Monday, 15 June 2020. Credit: Belga

The “I-Police” digitalisation project for law enforcement could cost taxpayers several hundred million euros, far surpassing the initial €75.8 million estimate provided by the government.

French company Sopra Steria was tasked with developing a comprehensive platform to centralise all police information. According to Interior Minister Bernard Quintin, €75.8 million was spent on consultancy fees and software licences between 2021 and 2025, out of the €299 million budgeted through 2027. The collaboration was terminated in late December.

An investigation by Belgian newspapers De Tijd and L’Echo reviewed dozens of documents and spoke with high-level sources within the police and political circles. They revealed that from the start of the I-Police project in 2016, preparations and negotiations involved private partners and external IT consultants. Police sources estimate the cost incurred between 2016 and 2020 to be between €100 million and €200 million, with no definitive amount available.

Additionally, further expenses include the upkeep of existing systems and software licences ordered through Sopra Steria, which have yet to be paid.

