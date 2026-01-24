Sunny Saturday ahead for Belgium with mild temperatures

The sun breaks through the clouds in Lierde on Sunday 24 November 2024. Credit: Belga

After a cloudy start in the east of Belgium, clearing skies are expected across the country on Saturday, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

The morning will begin with fog in the Ardennes, a few snowflakes near the German border, and overcast conditions. However, the cloud cover is forecast to dissipate during the day.

Sunny weather is likely for most areas, although high cloud banks may occasionally veil the sun. Temperatures will be unseasonably mild, ranging from 4°C in the High Ardennes to 9°C in Flanders and central regions, accompanied by generally light winds.

Saturday night is expected to be calm but colder, with a mix of partial cloud cover and wide clear spells. Frosty fog patches may form in some places.

Temperatures will drop to 2°C at the coast, hover around 0°C in the central regions, and fall to -4°C or lower in the Ardennes.

Related News