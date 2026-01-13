Brussels Airlines to offer free Wi-Fi following deal with Elon Musk's Starlink

A Brussels Airlines plane. Credit: Belga

Brussels Airlines will offer passengers free internet access during their flights in the future, the airline announced on Tuesday.

The "free and high-speed Wi-Fi" access will be available using the Starlink satellite network from SpaceX, the American space company owned by billionaire Elon Musk.

The collaboration with Starlink applies to the entire Lufthansa Group, which includes Brussels Airlines.

The German aviation group expects the first flights equipped with internet access to be available from the second half of 2026.

The Wi-Fi equipment will first be installed on smaller aircraft and only later on long-haul aircraft.

By the end of 2029, all Lufthansa Group aeroplanes are expected to have Wi-Fi.

The internet service will be free for frequent flyers who create a profile (Travel ID) with an airline in the group.

Brussels Airlines does not currently offer Wi-Fi on its flights. The airline cannot yet say exactly when the first aircraft will be equipped with the internet service.

